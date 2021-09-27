Neighbours Mildenhall Town and Lakenheath will lock horns in the Buildbase FA Vase following today's first round draw.

It will be the second time the sides have met in the competition, with Mildenhall having won the previous meeting 3-1 in October of last year.

The tie is scheduled to take place at Recreation Way on Saturday, October 23, with the teams then due to meet at The Pit for a Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division fixture seven days later.

Match action from Mildenhall versus Lakenheath in the FA Vase last season. Picture: Mecha Morton

Elsewhere, Newmarket Town's reward for beating previous winners Diss Town 6-2 at the weekend is another home clash, this time against a Redbridge side that defeated Hadleigh United 3-0 at the weekend.

Cornard United – appearing at this stage of the tournament for the first time in 13 years – will be on the road at Buckingham Athletic, while Kirkley & Pakefield head to Saffron Walden and Long Melford travel to Risborough Rangers.

Thetford Town have also been drawn away at London Lions, who defeated Haverhill Rovers on penalties on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Whitton United and Ipswich Wanderers have been handed home ties against Cockfosters and Milton Keynes Irish respectively.

FA Vase first round draw (ties to be played on October 23)

Buckingham Athletic v Cornard United

Mildenhall Town v Lakenheath

Newmarket v Redbridge

Saffron Walden v Kirkley & Pakefield

Risborough Rangers v Long Melford

London Lions v Thetford Town

Whitton United v Cockfosters

Ipswich Wanderers v Milton Keynes Irish

