Mildenhall Town to take on Lakenheath in first round proper of FA Vase
Neighbours Mildenhall Town and Lakenheath will lock horns in the Buildbase FA Vase following today's first round draw.
It will be the second time the sides have met in the competition, with Mildenhall having won the previous meeting 3-1 in October of last year.
The tie is scheduled to take place at Recreation Way on Saturday, October 23, with the teams then due to meet at The Pit for a Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division fixture seven days later.
Elsewhere, Newmarket Town's reward for beating previous winners Diss Town 6-2 at the weekend is another home clash, this time against a Redbridge side that defeated Hadleigh United 3-0 at the weekend.
Cornard United – appearing at this stage of the tournament for the first time in 13 years – will be on the road at Buckingham Athletic, while Kirkley & Pakefield head to Saffron Walden and Long Melford travel to Risborough Rangers.
Thetford Town have also been drawn away at London Lions, who defeated Haverhill Rovers on penalties on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Whitton United and Ipswich Wanderers have been handed home ties against Cockfosters and Milton Keynes Irish respectively.
FA Vase first round draw (ties to be played on October 23)
Buckingham Athletic v Cornard United
Mildenhall Town v Lakenheath
Newmarket v Redbridge
Saffron Walden v Kirkley & Pakefield
Risborough Rangers v Long Melford
London Lions v Thetford Town
Whitton United v Cockfosters
Ipswich Wanderers v Milton Keynes Irish
