Newmarket Town have been dealt an away tie at Wroxham in the second round proper of the Buildbase FA Vase.

The Jockeys, who ran out 2-1 first-round winners against Redbridge, were beaten 5-3 by the Yachtsmen in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division earlier this campaign.

And the sides will lock horns again on Saturday, November 20 – this time at Wroxham's Trafford Park base.

Newmarket Town will be away from home in the next round of the FA Vase. Picture: Mark Westley

Meanwhile, Lakenheath's reward for dumping out neighbouring Mildenhall Town at the weekend is a trip to lower-league Norwich CBS.

It is a tie that will see the Bailey brothers – Ross (Lakenheath) and Luke (CBS) – come up against each other following their recent exits from Thetford Town.

First Division South leaders Ipswich Wanderers will also be on their travels after being paired with New Salamis.

The Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division outfit reached this stage of the competition courtesy of Saturday's 2-1 win at the expense of Norwich United.

And there could also be an all-Suffolk affair, with Cornard United travelling to either Saffron Walden Town or Kirkley & Pakefield.

Cornard – 4-2 penalty shootout winners over Buckingham Athletic on Saturday – are through to the second round proper for just the second time in their history.

As for the Walden versus Kirkley contest, that was abandoned with the score 3-1 in favour of the home side.

FA Vase second round proper draw (ties to be played on November 20)

Saffron Walden or Kirkley & Pakefield v Cornard United

Wroxham v Newmarket Town

Norwich CBS v Lakenheath

New Salamis v Ipswich Wanderers

Read more: All the latest Suffolk sport news