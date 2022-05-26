Ben Nolan has announced his departure from Mildenhall Town.

The winger has made himself a real favourite of the supporters at The Riverside Stadium in recent seasons, having progressed from the club's under-18s through to the first team.

He made his senior debut during Mildenhall's stint in the Isthmian League and following their relegation to the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division in 2019, Nolan has gone on to make a further 86 appearances.

Ben Nolan is leaving Mildenhall Town to play at a higher level. Picture: Mark Westley

However, Suffolk News has learned that Nolan has now accepted an offer to join a Step 4 club ahead of the 2022/23 campaign getting under way.

Writing on Mildenhall's Facebook page, Nolan said: "I just wanted to come on here to say thank you to everyone involved with my time at Mildenhall Town FC – the place I’ve felt at home for the last six or so years. Going from the u18’s to the reserves, to getting my chance in the first team has been a crazy journey and it has taught me so much, I wouldn’t change any of the experiences I’ve had!

"This is because of all of my team-mates that have helped me on and off the pitch, the coaches and managers that believed in me and gave me opportunities to play and finally the best fans in the world, supporting us through good times and bad times, home and away! It’s been a real pleasure to put on a Mildenhall shirt and play in front of all the great people at the club and again I can’t thank you enough.

"An opportunity has come up for me to play in a higher league and it has been one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make as I thought I’d stay at the Hall forever! But I’ve decided that the best thing for me is to go for it and test myself and learn in a different league. Leaving Mildenhall hurts but I’m sure I’ll be back!

"(Phil) Weavers (manager) and the lads will be right at the top next year challenging for the league title and promotion as we should be – I’ll always be supporting! Best of luck for next season. I’ll see you all soon and I’m sure. I’ll be about when there’s a chance to get down and watch. It’s bitter sweet but I hope you understand, thank you for everything."

Nolan was Mildenhall's leading appearance maker last term with 44 outings.