Four years after leaving the club, Josh Pope has returned to Mildenhall Town.

The firm fans' favourite first appeared for Mildenhall as a member of their under-18 side and he went on to feature more than 500 times for the Recreation Way-based side at various levels.

However, after making 50 appearances in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division title and League Challenge Cup success of 2016/17, Pope headed for the exit door.

Josh Pope won the league and cup double with Mildenhall in 2016/17. Picture: Mark Westley

He did return between the posts for one pre-season friendly against St Neots Town during the summer of 2017, but eventually ended up joining neighbouring Soham Town Rangers.

Pope – brother of England and Burnley goalkeeper Nick – made a big impression at Julius Martin Lane, winning numerous club awards and eventually being appointed captain by player-boss Robbie Mason.

But last week the Step 4 Greens confirmed that after making 128 appearances, Pope had opted to move on following the club's sideways move into the Southern League.

Josh Pope with manager Ricky Cornish (left) and vice-chairman Ryan Townsin (right)

And he has now been snapped up by his former club, with Mildenhall boss Ricky Cornish saying: "When we found out Josh would be available we knew we had to get him back to the club.

"He’s a superb 'keeper, I believe the best in the area and one that I know very well. He’s a great talker and breeds confidence to the defence.

"I’m excited to see him back in the Hall colours and he's a fantastic addition to the squad."

Meanwhile, Mildenhall chairman Bill Flynn added: "It was a major clanger by the club to let Josh leave four years ago. Fair play to Josh, he's been loyal to Soham but we're delighted to now have him back at the club."

The goalkeeper made almost 130 appearances between the posts for Soham. Picture: Mark Westley

Pope is Cornish's third signing of the summer following the recent arrivals of Darryl Coakley and Natty Stewart.

