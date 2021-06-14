With their first National Development League (NDL) meeting of the season fast approaching, Mildenhall Fen Tigers have been forced into making a squad change.

Reserve rider Arran Butcher recently suffered an injury while grass track racing and is set to be sidelined for a number of weeks.

And as a result, the club have drafted in Halifax-based Luke Muff ahead of Wednesday's campaign opener at Leicester.

The 32-year-old recently made his NDL debut as a guest for Newcastle, scoring 5+3 against Armadale.

Fen Tigers team manager Malcolm Vasey said: "It's never nice to have to change your team, especially prior to the season starting and Arran has been most unfortunate to suffer his injury. However, we were aware that there were not that many riders left to choose from – especially three pointers – and we needed to move sooner rather than later.

"In our conversations Luke has shown he is hungry for success and very keen to succeed in the sport. He made a round trip of some 370 miles to a private practice at the club today and showed up very well and quickly fitted in with the other lads.

"We did our homework on him and spoke to two respected riders who had seen him in action and liked what they saw. He is a likeable and very enthusiastic rider who I am sure supporters will take to and we are pleased to welcome him to the club.

"The change to our team has been approved by the BSPL and Luke will make his debut on Wednesday."

