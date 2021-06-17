The Mildenhall Fen Tigers secured an exciting draw at high flying Leicester after recovering from a six-point deficit early in the meeting.

With some of the team looking a little ring rusty and new reserve Luke Muff withdrawing after a nasty incident at the start of heat two, things were looking a little bleak after seven races with the Fen Tigers 24-18 behind.

The meeting turned in Heat Eight when the top-scoring debutant Sam Hagon linked with Sam Bebee for an important 5-1. The stylish Hagon was away from the gate in fine style while Bebee was at the back in traffic, however he skilfully lined up and past both Mickie Simpson and Ben Trigger.

The Fen Tigers started the new season with a victory. Picture: Mark Westley

Hagon was back out in Heat Nine and this time linked with captain Jordan Jenkins for a second consecutive 5-1 and the Fen Tigers had turned the meeting around.

Heats 11 and 12 saw unfortunate falls for Bebee and Kelly when in scoring positions which stifled the Fen Tigers' progress and as heat 13 approached the home side were two points to the good.

The 13th Heat was an exceptional race as the two Thompson twins and Jenkins and Jason Edwards swapped places throughout before settling for a 3-3.

Sam Hagon was in top form for the West Row-based club. Picture: Mark Westley

Young Hagon was at it again in Heat 14, this time following home Luke Ruddick for another 5-1 and going into the final race the Fen Tigers were two points ahead at 43-41.

It was round two of the Thompsons versus Jenkins and Edwards and this time the brothers came out on top in another heat of exhilarating speedway, with Jenkins managing to split the two home heat leaders to secure a well earned 45-45 draw.

After the meeting Malcolm Vasey was pleased with his teams efforts, saying: “For a first meeting of the season I have to be pleased with what I have witnessed, we did look a little rusty but became stronger as the meeting progressed and with a little luck would have won. The lads gave there all and there was an excellent team spirit in the pits.

"It was unfortunate that Luke Muff was injured on debut but young Sam Hagon covered his rides and was very impressive indeed. He rode like a seasoned professional rather than a league debutant and looks an excellent prospect.

"Everyone battled for their points and I am sure with a couple more meetings under our belts we will be an even more potent force on our travels.”

Leicester 45: Dan Thompson 15, Joe Thompson 10, Tom Spencer 6+1, Joe Lawlor 6, Ben Trigger 4, Kai Ward 2+1, Mickie Simpson 2.

Mildenhall 45: Sam Hagon 12+2, Jordan Jenkins 10+1, Jason Edwards 9, Luke Ruddick 8, Sam Bebee 4+2, Elliot Kelly 2+2, Luke Muff 0.

