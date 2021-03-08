The Mildenhall Fen Tigers will begin their 2021 National Development League campaign on the road at Leicester.

The West Row-based outfit will make the trip to the east Midlands on Wednesday, June 16, followed by their first home clash of the year when Eastbourne will be the visitors to the Mildenhall Stadium on June 20.

July is a relatively quiet month due to the European Football Championships and the Cardiff GP, but August and September both look to be busy months for the club.

Mildenhall Fen Tigers will begin their season at Leicester. Picture: Mecha Morton

Fen Tigers' 2021 fixtures

June

6 – British Under-21 semi-final (H)

16 – Leicester (A)

20 – Eastbourne (H)

July

4 – Berwick (H)

24 – Berwick (A)

25 – Newcastle (A) – After Championship fixture

August

1 – Armadale (H)

8 – Belle Vue (H)

21 – Eastbourne (A) – After Championship fixture

22 – British Under-19 final (H)

30 – Kent (A) – 4pm

September

3 – Belle Vue (A)

12 – Leicester (H)

19 – Kent (H)

26 – Newcastle (H)

October

1 – Armadale (A)

3 – Reserved (H)

10 – Reserved (H)

