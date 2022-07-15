Jack Kingston believes clever team management can help the Mildenhall Fen Tigers keep up their fine form away from home against the Belle Vue Colts in the National Development League (NDL) tomorrow night (7.30pm).

After securing victories against the Armadale Devils and Plymouth Centurions – along with picking up a losing bonus point in their clash with the Berwick Bullets – the Fen Tigers will look to impress on the road again against the Colts.

Despite being without both Jason Edwards and James Shanes, 26-year-old Kingston believes the Fen Tigers – with Greg Blair coming in as a guest – can still take something from the Colts.

Jack Kingston is hopeful Mildenhall Fen Tigers can continue their good away form. Picture: Mecha Morton

“Berwick was difficult but we are the only team to come away with a point from there while it did take me by surprise how well we won at Plymouth, but we were just the better team on the night,” said Kingston.

“We will go there to win but any points away are a bonus. It is far from ideal not having both Jason and James but hopefully some clever team management can play to our strengths.

“Josh (Warren) might not have gone well there last year but he is going into the meeting after scoring 12+2 and that will do him the world of good.”

Jack Kingston will be part of the Fen Tigers side that races in two meetings within the space of three days. Picture: Mecha Morton

Although racing around the National Speedway Stadium will be a new experience for Kingston he is looking forward to the challenge in Manchester, although he conceded not having Edwards will be a big blow personally.

“I’ve only been there once to watch the British Final so I’ve witnessed the track in person but I’ve never set foot on it or in the pits so it will be a good test,” said Kingston, who has been joined in the squad by Matt Marson after he was drafted in to cover Alex Spooner's injury absence.

“I look up to Jason as captain for guidance. Where he has been quick I’ve run the same set up as him.

“Every meeting I ask the question what the right set up is to use and nine times out of 10 it has worked and that has been a big difference to me this year.”

Meanwhile, the Fen Tigers will be at full strength when they attempt to open their account at home in the NDL when bidding to complete a double over the Scottish-based Armadale at Mildenhall Stadium on Sunday (3pm).

He said: “Losing at home to Leicester last time was a bit gutting but against a strong side like them you need to be firing on all cylinders and we weren’t. We need to put in a big performance on Sunday. I know a few of their riders like Tom Woolley go well around Mildenhall.

“I’m not going to say we will win easily as for that to happen everyone has got to have a good day.

“I think we will be able to secure the home win and hopefully we can take away the three points and get off the mark at home.”

Since returning to the sport this year Kingston has made a big impression after improving his average to a career best 7.16 following a string of fine displays, yet he feels there is still more to come.

Kingston said: “I never used to be as consistent as this as I was a bit hit and miss out of the gate. While I like the consistency I just want to be getting into double figures more often.

“I’m on my highest ever average but it would be nice to get it over eight points which I think is achievable.”