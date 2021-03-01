Having recently confirmed they would be a part of the National Development League this season, Mildenhall Fen Tigers have now unveiled their line-up.

The team is set to include plenty of familiar faces, including Jordan Jenkins, who has agreed to return to West Row.

Team manager Malcolm Vasey said of the addition of Jenkins: "He has fought his way through injuries and has come back with reinforced determination. His attitude to the sport and direction are very clear and I think he sees this as his coming of age in the sport with an opportunity to fulfil his career ambitions.

Jordan Jenkins is back with the Mildenhall Fen Tigers. Picture Mark Westley

"I look forward to his presence back where he belongs and with his courage and determination running high I feel sure that he will fulfil his role as a heat leader."

Also back on track at the Mildenhall Stadium will be Luke Ruddick – a rider that started his career with the club.

Vasey added: "I tried to get Luke into my team when I was at Stoke but Leicester beat me to it. Luke is a rider who can gate very well but is never afraid of an all out attack if he has to come from the back, I feel sure that Luke will develop further in 2021 and push his average up in the Fen Tigers cause.

Luke Ruddick has signed on. Picture: Mark Westley

"He lives locally and that is always helpful minimising his travel. Like myself Luke is a native of Northumberland and has a high level of steel in his racing.

"I am convinced that Luke's career will burgeon this season and I am so pleased that this will be as a Fen Tiger. I spoke to him yesterday and his enthusiasm runs very high."

The squad is completed by Jason Edwards, Sam Bebee, Elliot Kelly, Arran Butcher and Sam Hagon.

The latter was the 2019 British Youth 250cc Speedway champion, and both his grandfather Alf and father Martin enjoyed successful careers in the sport.

"I was impressed from my recent chat with Sam who is a good friend of Jason Edwards and I am certain that he and his team will fit in very well at West Row," said Vasey.

"He is counting the days to when we hope to restart racing and now wishes to make up for lost time in his speedway career. I look forward to having this young man ride for Mildenhall in the new season."

* For more on the Fen Tigers line-up, see this week's Newmarket Journal and Bury Free Press print editions.

