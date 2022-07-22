Luke Muff is confident the Mildenhall Fen Tigers can continue their push towards a place in the National Development League play-offs by exacting revenge over the Belle Vue Colts on Sunday (3pm).

Fresh from scoring a career best paid 16 (13+3) during the Fen Tigers’ 60-27 victory over basement side Armadale Devils last Sunday, the 34-year-old now wants to build on that by inflicting a fourth successive away defeat against the visiting third-placed Colts.

It proved to be a one-sided affair when the sides clashed at the National Speedway Stadium on Friday with the Colts running out 64-26 winners against a makeshift Fen Tigers side, however, Muff expects the tables to be turned at the weekend.

He said: “They are all going to get it at our place and we go into the meeting full of confidence after the result against Armadale.

“It was nice to be out there mixing it with riders in the main body and not just beating their reserves.

“I feel like it is coming together for me now and to score paid 16 at reserve you can’t ask much more than that.

“I want revenge for that defeat up at their place and it will taste sweet if we can achieve that.

“I want to show them what we can do. Hopefully I can get another score like I did against Armadale.

“It is going to be a tougher meeting but there is nothing we can’t handle around this track.”

Having matched the Colts’ reserves pair of Freddy Hodder and Archie Freeman’s total of nine, excluding bonus points, with team-mate Josh Warren the last time the two sides met, Muff believes his and Warren’s scores could end up being crucial once again.

He added: “Me and Josh scored our averages up there and pulled it out of the bag. The main body of the team can take care of theirs but me and Josh will have a big part to play as reserves.

“Josh is like a brother from another mother, we get on really well. To be honest I couldn’t ask for better team-mates.”

It was a case of one-way traffic at the weekend for the Fen Tigers who registered seven 5-1s on route to completing an NDL double over the Scottish-based Devils.

Already without James Shanes, who sustained a broken arm and rib injuries following a grasstrack crash in Holland on Saturday, the Fen Tigers then lost the services of Matt Marson, who suffered a broken collarbone after a heat three tumble.

Despite being reduced to five riders it failed to halt the Fen Tigers, who opened up a 34-13 lead by heat eight, a race in which the visitors’ Josh Embleton withdrew from the meeting with injury.

A track inspection was staged following a re-run of heat nine after the visitors lost reserves Gregor Millar and Lewis Millar in a race, which also saw Jack Kingston excluded for the Fen Tigers.

With racing given the green light to continue the Fen Tigers, who have drafted in Devils number one Lee Complin as a guest this weekend against the Colts in place of Shanes, swiftly added a sixth 5-1 in heat 10 courtesy of Jason Edwards and Sam Bebee.

The Fen Tigers finished a meeting they dominated in style with Muff and Warren taking advantage of Elliot Kelly’s mechanical gremlins in the penultimate contest for a 5-0 before Edwards and Bebee ensured the magical 60 points were reached with a 5-1 in the finale.

Malcolm Vasey, joint team manager, said: “It was a brilliant performance from all of our riders. After losing Matt early on the lads really came together to overcome the adversary.”

Mildenhall Fen Tigers 60: J Edwards 17+1, S Bebee 11+3, M Marson 0, J Kingston 8, J Shanes r/r, J Warren 11+4, L Muff 13+3

Armadale Devils 27: L Complin 10+1, J Embleton 0, T Woolley 7, E Kelly 0, D Phillips 6, G Millar 2+1, L Millar 2