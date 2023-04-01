Few speedway fans ever receive the chance to swap the terraces for the track, but that is what first-season rider William Richardson will do after turning his dreams into reality by representing Mildenhall Fen Tigers in this year’s National Development League.

Four years on from first taking up a position in the stands at Mildenhall Stadium, the North Walsham-based rider will now get the chance to show what he can do on the track after being snapped up to secure one of the club’s two reserve spots.

Richardson said: “I used to come here back in 2019 with my sister watching the racing and I thought in my mind I can’t see why I can’t have a go at this. Now I’m here it is just a dream come true.

William Richardson hails from North Walsham. Picture: Mecha Morton

“Everyone has been so welcoming and they are like a family more than a team. I just want to help build that team morale and get going with everyone.”

It was a case of what could have been for the 18-year-old in 2022 after he sustained a season-ending broken leg following a coming together in his first ever competitive race in the GB Under-21 semi-final at the track last April.

However, with his injury now fully healed the teenage rider is now eager to grab his latest opportunity with both hands.

The young rider suffered a broken leg last season. Picture: Mecha Morton

Richardson said: “The leg seems perfectly alright and I can’t tell I’ve done anything to it. If I didn’t know what happened I wouldn’t have known I’d done anything.

“I’ve got an exercise bike at home which I’ve been doing about 10 miles a day on and everything feels good while I’ve been doing a few other bits and pieces to help strengthen it.”

Although Richardson admits to being nervous ahead of his Fen Tigers debut on Sunday, he insists those feelings will change once he takes to the tapes.

He added: “In the sense of team riding I’m not nervous as we have got a great team and everybody is really experienced and they are brilliant riders.

William Richardson with team manager Jason Gardner. Picture: Mecha Morton

“In my own head I get a little bit nervous beforehand but as soon as I’m on track that goes and it is replaced with excitement. My aim this season is to get through the year safely and pick up as many points as I can and enjoy it.”