The Mildenhall Fen Tigers are the 2021 National Development League champions following an impressive performance at Armadale on Saturday.

Going into the meeting needing just 24 points to achieve the club's first league title since 2012, the Fen Tigers were in no mood for the easy option and romped to a 56-34 victory on a damp afternoon.

Led by Captain Jordan Jenkins (13+1) and Jason Edwards (16+1), the result was never in doubt and the visitors never even conceded a heat advantage.

Mildenhall riders, promoters and fans celebrate their success. Picture: Jack Cupido

Team manager Malcolm Vasey said: “I feel extremely emotional after today’s efforts, these are a brilliant band of riders who have not given a moments difficulty to me all season.

"They want to ride, they want to win and they are all a credit to themselves, their families and the club they represent.

"I am so pleased for everyone associated with the club, the owners have worked so hard to put on a season to remember in difficult circumstances and deserve great credit for their efforts. Today they got the ultimate reward, the league title. I won’t ever forget today or this season.”

The Fen Tigers celebrate their triumph. Picture: Jack Cupido

Co-owner Phil Kirk added: "What has been a challenging season from the start has ended on a massive high. It hasn’t been easy but these boys and the two Luke’s (Ruddick and Muff) have come through for us, we are so proud of them all.

"A massive thank you to them, their families and mechanics, our loyal and supportive main sponsors Manchetts Rescue and Recovery, all our other sponsors who have helped the club so much this season, our wonderful band of staff and helpers who do so much behind the scenes and our course our brilliant supporters who have come out in big numbers to support the club.

"My only slight regret is that we couldn’t have won the league at home in front of them as they deserved that for their backing of us. But in three weeks we have the end of season party and that should be a special occasion, hopefully many will join us then to look back on a very special year in the history of Mildenhall Speedway."

Scores

Armadale – 34: Tom Woolley 11 (5), William Lawson 8 (5), Archie Freeman 6+1 (5), Danny Phillips 6 (5), Gregor Millar 2+1 (4), George Rothery 1+1 (3), Lewis Millar 0 (4).

Jason Edwards at Armadale. Picture: Jack Cupido

Fen Tigers – 56: Jason Edwards 16+1 (6 rides), Jordan Jenkins 13+1 (5), Nathan Ablitt 11+1 (5), Elliot Kelly 9+2 (6), Sam Hagon 4+3 (5), Sam Bebee 3+1 (3), R/R Luke Ruddick.

