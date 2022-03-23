A reshuffle of team resources will be needed at the Mildenhall Fen Tigers following the news that youngster Elliot Kelly is stepping down from his place in the 2022 squad.

The 18-year-old would have been starting a third season in Fen Tigers’ colours but has made the decision to step away from a team slot.

He said: “I came to a realisation last weekend when I rode with some success at an amateur meeting at my local track in Redcar, that though I was riding well, things weren’t feeling right for me – even winning races seemed like a chore.

Elliot Kelly has opted to walk away from speedway. Picture: Mark Westley

"I really felt like I had fallen out of love with racing and I knew then that it wouldn’t be right for the Mildenhall club and fans, for whom I have so much respect, if I was to start the season in any way half-hearted.

“In lots of ways the seeds of my decision were there last year when I began to doubt if I was really enjoying my role as a speedway rider.

"And thinking on how I’d not really missed it over the winter break, I realised that because speedway has been for so long part of my life, I was doing it just because it was part of my life.”

And with regards to his connection with the Fen Tigers, Kelly said: “Mildenhall has been my only club in my league racing career and everyone at West Row has been brilliant throughout my time as a Fen Tiger .

"I can’t thank the fans, my fellow riders and the management and sponsors enough for all the support they’ve given me. And that extends to this difficult decision I’ve made now, with the club being so fantastically supportive.

“I also want to go on record to give my thanks for all the sponsorship and backing I’ve had throughout the years I’ve been racing and to tell fans that I do intend to get down to see you all at some point during the season."

Fen Tigers co-owner Phil Kirk added: "Of course we were saddened when we heard that Elliot wasn't going to be riding for us in the forthcoming National Development League campaign.

"He was a much valued member of our team and very popular especially with supporters as well, but we respect and support his decision 100 per cent. We know this hasn't been easy for Elliot and it is a big decision to make.

"We all wish him well for the future and speaking to him on Monday he has said he will come down on a Sunday during the season to see everybody which we will look forward to.”