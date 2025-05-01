Newmarket trainers John and Thady Gosden and James Owen will be bidding for Classic glory in Saturday's 2,000 Guineas and earlier today they were out on a sun-drenched Warren Hill talking about their charges’ chances.

The Gosdens saddle Field of Gold who is attempting to become the first winner of the Craven Stakes to follow up in the Classic since Haafhd completed the double 21 years ago.

The grey colt, who will be carrying the Frankel colours, is a son of Kingman, who John Gosden also trained and was narrowly defeated in the 2014 renewal of the Classic by Night of Thunder.

Field of Gold will have ten rivals in Saturday's 2,000 Guineas as he bids to record a first success in the Classic for the Gosden team

"Field of Gold is a very relaxed horse. He is just a pleasure to be around. He has always been a laid back character. He is quite like his father.

"It's nice to have a horse of his quality. He has developed well from two to three," said Gosden. "He's got a lot of scope about him. He's probably a horse who will be able to go further in time.

"It's nice to have a horse that's favourite but it doesn't necessarily mean you are going to win it. We have, down the years, in truth, tended to target more the St James's Palace (Royal Ascot), I often wanted to bring them to their peak then, that's when your English Irish and French Guineas winners meet and I have had quite a lot of luck in that race and Royal Ascot is Royal Ascot so it is partly the way I train and plan them. But if you have got the right horse for the Guineas then we will always go for it."

Wimbledon Hawkeye will be a first Classic runner for trainer James Owen and jockey Harry Davies

And what did he see as the main dangers to his colt who will have 10 rivals in Saturday's race.

"There are a lot of horses coming into the race that have probably had away days at The Curragh or somewhere else and haven't run this year and they're the ones that I will always have a lot of respect for because you never know how much they have improved.

"They can always be the surprise package. It's not like everyone's been in a trial and shown their hand, they haven't, so I will be very interested in how those horses look in the paddock and they will be very much the main dangers to him.

"And then a horse who has obviously raced in Dubai this year. He (Ruling Court) is a very talented horse and he won the Guineas there so he is a fully tuned animal. They are the ones to look out for."

And would a win for Field of Gold make up for his sire's defeat in the race?

"He has the same owner Juddmonte Farms, so to that extent it would be like trying to close the circle," he said.

In Wimbledon Hawkeye trainer James Owen has his first runner in a British Classic. The colt finished second in the Craven to Field of Gold and Owen admitted it will be a tough ask to reverse the placings.

"We are not going to turn that form around if they turn up like that," he said. " We are hoping for a big run. If he runs in the first five it will a fantastic run for us," he said.

"It is nice to have runners at Newmarket for local owners and it's lovely for us to have a runner in a Classic in our second season with Flat horses."