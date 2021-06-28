Double-winning forward Dan Brown has returned to Mildenhall Town as manager Ricky Cornish continues to build his squad for the new season.

The forward scored some important goals during his first stint at Mildenhall, including a trophy-clinching brace in the 2016 Thurlow Nunn League Challenge Cup final against Norwich United, as well as finding the net on 16 occasions during the league-and-cup double success of 2016/17.

He went on to join Histon three years ago and continued his positive form in front of goal, scoring 26 times to help the Stutes secure the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division title during the 2018/19 campaign.

Dan Brown scored some important goals during his first Mildenhall spell. Picture: Mecha Morton

Brown has scored a further 14 goals at Step 4 for the Cambridgeshire side, but following their sideways league switch as part of the FA's non-league restructure – and subsequent failed appeal against that move – the striker has now opted to return to Recreation Way.

"We are delighted to have Dan back at the club," said Mildenhall boss Cornish.

"He’s quick, hard working, good in the air and gives us something a little different up front. Everyone is really excited to see him back in Hall colours again."

The forward continued to find the net at Histon. Picture: Keith Heppell

Brown is Mildenhall's fifth addition of the summer following the arrivals of Darryl Coakley, Natty Stewart, Josh Pope and Ryan Yallop.

Cornish's men begin their pre-season friendly campaign on Saturday when they play host to lower-league Debenham LC (3pm).

Read more: All the latest Suffolk sport news