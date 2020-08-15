A brace from new signing Tanner Call and a Scott Chaplin free-kick secured Mildenhall Town a 3-0 victory from their pre-season friendly at higher-league Soham Town Rangers this afternoon.

It was Chaplin who broke the deadlock in the 24th minute with a smartly-taken set-piece.

Positioned 30 yards out to the left hand side of the box, it appeared many were expecting Chaplin to float in a cross but instead he picked out the bottom corner of Soham goalkeeper Josh Pope's net.

Tanner Call. Picture: Mecha Morton

The closest Soham got to equalising before the break came when Ryan Auger's curling effort from distance cannoned against the upright before bouncing to safety.

The hosts struck the woodwork again midway through the second half – this time it was player-boss Robbie Mason who was denied from close range.

And soon after Mildenhall had their second goal of the afternoon. A neat team move set Phill Weavers free inside the box and he fired in a low cross which was neatly flicked home by half-time substitute Call at the near post.

The recent arrival went on to complete the scoring from the penalty spot in stoppage time. Weavers somehow sent his effort from a couple of yards out against the crossbar, only for Call to collect the rebound and be upended by Pope.

