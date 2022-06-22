Striker Ryan Gibbs has become Mildenhall Town's third signing of the week.

On Monday player-manager Phil Weavers confirmed the arrival of experienced centre-back Taylor Hastings, while yesterday centre-forward George Bugg joined from higher-league Stowmarket Town.

And they have now been accompanied by Gibbs, who arrives at The Riverside Stadium on the back of an impressive 2021/22 campaign in front of goal.

Ryan Gibbs has linked up with Mildenhall Town. Picture: Richard Marsham

Having previously turned out for the likes of Cambridge City, Bury Town and Needham Market higher up the non-league pyramid, Gibbs dropped down to begin last term with Diss Town in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North.

He scored 10 goals in nine appearances for the Tangerines before joining Premier Division outfit Ely City in October. And despite his late arrival at the Demcom Stadium the frontman was the Robins' leading scorer with a return of 14 goals from 18 outings.

"It was important that before we looked for new players to come in, we gave the boys already here the respect they deserved and let them make their own decisions," said Mildenhall boss Weavers. "Quite quickly it was clear we would need to strengthen in forward areas and along with Buggy and Twinny (Kieran Twinn), Gibbo is one of those that immediately comes to mind.

"We first crossed paths at Bury when he was in his teens and it was clear then he had what it took but it was a game against Haverhill that always stuck with me. Me and Butch (Luke Butcher, Mildenhall captain) played centre-half and we lost the game at home. Gibbo was a real handful that night and gave us a bit of a run around!

"I spoke to him a few weeks ago about coming over to Mildenhall. He is a great age at 23 with all the assets and a real hunger to kick on and succeed which matches our ambition as a club.

"He hasn’t been short of offers this summer but his motivations are entirely football related and he’s chosen to come here which is fantastic for us and hopefully we can achieve our ambitions together."