Alex Spooner expects the Mildenhall Fen Tigers to show the Leicester Lion Cubs what they are capable of at full strength when the two teams take to the track in the National Development League (NDL) on Sunday (3pm).

The reigning NDL champions will bid to exact revenge for their 49-40 away defeat to the Lion Cubs last month, a contest which saw the Fen Tigers forced to use the rider replacement facility to cover Sam Bebee along with losing both reserves Luke Muff and Josh Warren to injury during the meeting.

With that trio all now back to full fitness Spooner believes the Fen Tigers can follow up their 50-38 away success against the Armadale Devils on Friday and their 48-42 losing bonus point defeat to the Berwick Bullets by taming the Lion Cubs.

Alex Spooner is backing the Fen Tigers to overcome Leicester at the weekend. Picture: Mark Westley

He said: “We want to push them hard and show them what the Fen Tigers can really do.

“It’s always a shame when you lose a rider but we dug deep with the rest of the team we had. We did the best we could and in the end we only just lost out.

“Leicester are a strong team all the way through but I believe we are just as strong as them. I think at full strength we can show Leicester what we are made of.”

Both teams offer strength and depth in their respective line-ups, however Spooner believes the Fen Tigers’ chances of securing all three points on offer for a home success could come down to his and Jack Kingston’s blossoming relationship on track.

He added: “Me and Jack get on really well and we are a good pairing in the middle of the team.

“We work well as a team on the track and off it. We both look out for each other when racing together which is a big help.

“I was intrigued when it was announced that Mildenhall signed Jack but we have got on from the get go and built it up together.

“It seems to be working really well and hopefully we can continue that this weekend.”

Although Spooner is pleased enough with the start he has made to the 2022 campaign he believes the best is still to come.

He added: “I’ve had a good start but it has been hard getting dialled in at times without a consistent run of meetings but we have got a good run of fixtures now and hopefully the only way is up.

“I’m also getting an engine built for me out in Poland as well so hopefully I will get the chance to contest some meetings for Lublin in the U-24 league which will also help improve my racing.”