A goalkeeper with 11 Football League appearances to his name and a wealth of non-league experience is set to parachute in to help Newmarket Town continue their perfect start to the 2021/22 season, in the FA Cup.

Former Southend United shot-stopper Danny Gay has come out of retirement to help Jockeys manager Michael Shinn cover the absence of Alex Archer.

The latter is getting married tomorrow, just as Newmarket’s latest Emirates FA Cup campaign begins with an extra preliminary tie in Northamptonshire, at Wellingborough Town (3pm).

Danny Gay, pictured in his first spell with Needham Market in 2015, will be between the posts for Newmarket Town in the FA Cup tomorrow Picture: Mecha Morton

Gay, 38, is a former team-mate of Shinn’s at AFC Sudbury and announced his playing days were over in May 2018, following two-and-a-half seasons with Step 3 Needham Market.

But the former Norwich City academy graduate, who had a highly successful spell with hometown club King’s Lynn Town among others, will line-up for the Jockeys at the United Counties League Premier Division South Doughboys this weekend.

“We’ve got Danny Gay coming in. He’s going to come in and help me out,” revealed Shinn, whose side began their Premier Division season in pleasing fashion, with Saturday’s 2-1 home victory over Kirkley & Pakefield (Whitehead, Gomarsall) followed up with a 3-0 success at the same venue against Long Melford on Tuesday.

Danny Gay, pictured with King's Lynn Town in 2013/14 Picture: Tim Smith

“He hasn’t been playing other than he played a game at Step 7 at the weekend as his mate manages them but he is certainly good enough.

“Hopefully (Sam) Chivers (ankle) and Joe Maybanks (holiday) will be available as well.”

Ryan Swallow and Ben Robinson will also be unavailable due to the wedding.

Newmarket were awarded a walkover through to the preliminary round last season, following Walsham-le-Willows having Covid concerns, before exiting the famous competition in a 6-0 defeat at Royston Town. But after clocking up two league wins from two so far, Shinn is hopeful of getting a decent run going this year, having also not won a game in 2019/20’s competition.

Newmarket Town celebrated making it two wins from two in the league on Tuesday ahead of their FA Cup tie Picture: Mark Westley

He said: “It is always nice to get a cup run going. I think the FA Cup is one of them that is great for all parties. We don’t know much about Wellingborough, to be honest, we tend to not concentrate on other teams anyway.”

Melford looking to create more FA Cup memories

There was not much to savour in a second successive Covid-abandoned non-league season in 2020/21 but Long Melford’s Emirates FA Cup run will certainly be recalled fondly by The Villagers’ followers.

Long Melford are looking to bounce back from a 3-0 defeat at Newmarket Town on Tuesday Picture: Mark Westley

And after reaching the first qualifying round for the first time in 12 years, the management and players are keen to use the famous competition once again to create some more memories and kick-start their season.

Having not had a weekend fixture, a depleted Villagers squad opened up their new Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division campaign with a 3-0 defeat at Newmarket Town on Tuesday.

Tomorrow sees them turn their attention to the cup though with a trip to divisional rivals Kirkley & Pakefield in the extra preliminary round (3pm).

And reserve-team manager David Hennessey – who will again be part of the dugout team, despite manager Jamie Bradbury’s return from holiday – would love to set up a first FA Cup tie at a new-look Stoneylands.

“It would be nice to get a home game and get some fans down, obviously the new clubhouse opens very soon; that is going to be a real boost for us and the local community,” he said, with the official opening set to be over the bank holiday weekend.

“We’re looking to build. We know it’s going to be a long, hard season but we have got some good young players coming through and some stalwarts to come back.

“It’s a long season with a lot of football to be played and cup runs or anything, we just want to be about playing good football and winning games.”

With goalkeeper Matt Walker’s parent club Coggeshall Town not wanting to risk him being cup-tied for them, Melford are set to hand a debut in the number one shirt for the tie.

Although Hennessey did not wish to confirm the identify, a club source has revealed it is set to be a relative of long-serving player Ashley Skeggs.

“We are confident we have a goalkeeper lined up who will be playing for us on Saturday and we are confident he will do a cracking job,” said Hennessey.

“It’s another one that’s not going to be an easy game.

“We are hoping to have a couple of the lads back to strengthen us but we go there knowing that we are going to have to put in another shift and we are going to have to take our chances this time.”

Heath set for FA Cup debut

Lakenheath will make making history when they host fellow newly-promoted Premier Division side Mulbarton Wanderers at The Pit on tomorrow (3pm) in the club’s first ever FA Cup tie.

Heath started life in their new division with a 2-2 home draw with Thetford Town on Saturday, with the visitors scoring a late disputed equaliser, followed by Tuesday’s 4-3 success at March Town United.

Mildenhall Town host a Wroxham side in their FA Cup tie who ran up a 7-2 scoreline against visiting Thetford on Tuesday to make it two from two.

Ricky Cornish’s side saw off Ely City 4-2 at Recreation Way in the mid-week action off the back of Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Mulbarton.

Ely City open up their FA Cup campaign at Fakenham Town having lost both their opening league games.

Thetford Town travel to Arlesey Town looking to bounce back from Tuesday’s embarrassing 7-2 defeat at Wroxham while Walsham-le-Willows are also in FA Cup action tomorrow, at divisional rivals Swaffham Town.

Hadleigh United begin their FA Cup campaign at home to United Counties League Premier Division South side Desborough Town.

Steve Holder had got his managerial career off to a winning start with a 2-0 victory at March Town United at the weekend but lost Tuesday’s action-packed home derby with Whitton United 3-2.

Haverhill Rovers have a trip to Northamptonshire to face United Counties League Premier Division South side Cogenhoe United (3pm).

Replays, which were scrapped last season, are back meaning the mid-week league programme could be superceded.

