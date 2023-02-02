For Guy Habbin the chance to step back up in the dugout as a manager with his hometown club Ely City was too good an opportunity to miss out on.

After leaving Haverhill Borough in the wake of a surprise lateral move to the Thurlow Nunn League’s First Division South ahead of the 2021/22 campaign, the 43-year-old became an assistant manager at higher-league March Town United.

But despite enjoying his time with the Hares, first under Arran Duke before Ash Taylor took over ahead of their move across to the Uhlsport United Counties League Premier Division South, his desire to be the number one still burned bright.

Guy Habbin (left) during his time as manager of Haverhill Borough Picture: Richard Marsham

And after the chance to assume a joint manager’s role alongside Luke McAvoy presented itself, he believes he has found the perfect club to make the step back up.

“Since Ash came in I really enjoyed working with him, but from a personal perspective I was always looking to be a manager again,” he said.

“Obviously Ely is my hometown club as well so I know lots of local lads in and around the club so it probably felt like the right time.”

Guy Habbin is set to be working alongside existing Ely manager Luke McAvoy Picture: Mark Westley

Habbin’s arrival at the DemCom Stadium comes as first-team coach Ollie Drake, who was brought in to help McAvoy, following previous joint boss Ben Farmer stepping down to take a break from the game in the summer, has departed.

And it was the connection with Farmer which led to Norwich City Regional Development coach Habbin coming in to help McAvoy.

“Me and Luke knew each other through Ben as he was a mate of mine,” said Habbin,

“I had crossed paths with Luke in the Kershaw League when I was doing Cambridge City Reserves, so we kind of knew each other from that as well.”

Habbin was involved in his first training session on Tuesday with his first match alongside McAvoy coming with the visit of sixth-placed Mildenhall Town on Saturday (3pm).

It comes after a last-gasp goal from debutant Ethan Wilson, after Josh Townshend’s equaliser at the end of the first half, saw them claim a point in a 2-2 draw at Walsham-le-Willows on Saturday.

Following four defeats from their last six ahead of that game, it leaves the Robins 14th in the table.

And although Habbin is not looking to come in and shake things up, he believes it is important to improve that position come the end of the season.

“For me it is just about coming in and being part of it and getting a feel for where we’re at,” he said.

“The first game on Saturday is going to be tough but for me it’s just the first opportunities to see what is going on.

“There have been some tough results there but actually looking at the table, although it could be better, it’s quite reasonable.”

He added: “I don’t ever buy into the line that if you’re mid-table and not fighting for promotion or in a relegation battle that there’s nothing to play for.

“I think if you’re Ely City you have to finish as high as you can.

“You have to be driven towards that because ultimately when the end of the season or pre-season comes and you’re looking to attract players it certainly looks better telling people you finished ninth than it does 17th or whatever.”