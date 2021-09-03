Sam Hagon is confident the Mildenhall Fen Tigers can secure a first away victory this season by completing a National Development League double over the Belle Vue Colts tonight (7.30pm).

After securing successive home victories over the Armadale Devils and the Colts, the West Row-based outfit will now attempt to make it third time lucky on the road this campaign by claiming maximum points at the National Speedway Stadium.

Although the Fen Tigers will use guest Kyle Bickley in place of new number one Jordan Jenkins, who is on Championship duty with the Redcar Bears, 16-year-old Hagon remains optimistic of his side’s chances.

Youngster Sam Hagon is enjoying his first season with the Mildenhall Fen Tigers. Picture: Mark Westley

He said: “I’ve ridden there a few times on a 250cc but this will be my first time on a 500cc. It is a brilliant track – everything about it is what speedway should be about.

“It is a shame we don’t have Jordan but Kyle is a good stand in at number one. It won’t be easy but I think we have every chance of winning. It should be a good meeting.

“Our first away meeting at Leicester we drew then we only lost by a few points at Berwick so hopefully we can now get that away win at Belle Vue.”

In what has been a stop-start first full campaign, Hagon, who is the son of former rider Martyn Hagon, is pleased with the progress he has made on track, which as a result has seen him move up from a reserve berth into the main body of the team.

He said: “I’m doing a lot better than I thought. I’m scoring more points than I expected, although not far off what I hoped for.

“I’ve had a few crashes this year but only little ones, however you can learn a lot from making those little mistakes.

“My first meeting in the main body against Belle Vue I scored nine and I didn’t expect that or to be in Heat 15 as I didn’t think I would get any of those this season and though I came last I was in the mix.

“I prefer racing in the main body of the team as it feels good racing hard against good riders and you are almost always guaranteed a good race. This year has been all about learning the ropes in this league but hopefully I can finish it strongly.”

Although it remains to be seen what will happen to the structure of the league over the winter, Hagon admits he would be up for a return to the Fen Tigers in 2022 if the opportunity arises.

He added: “If Mildenhall offered me a deal and it works out then I would love to come back.

“I hopefully might get a Championship spot next year but I would come back to Mildenhall as they have been good to me and I’ve already made some good memories there.”

l The Fen Tigers have made a switch at reserve by bringing in teenager Nathan Ablitt from the recently demised Eastbourne Seagulls ahead of this weekend’s transfer deadline to replace Luke Muff.

Ablitt will make his debut for the Fen Tigers against the Leicester Lion Cubs on Sunday, September 12 after being forced to miss tomorrow’s clash against the Colts with concussion following a fall in last month’s British U19 Final.

Read more: All the latest Suffolk sport news