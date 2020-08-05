Isleham United are celebrating a third successive promotion following confirmation they will play in the Cambridgeshire County League Kershaw Senior A Division next season.

When Covid-19 halted all football in mid-March, it appeared Adam Horrex’s second-placed team would miss out on promotion on the points-per-game method due to having an inferior goal difference.

However, with Fulbourn Institute Reserves requesting to drop down a level, Isleham have taken up the offer to go up once again.

FOOTBALL: Isleham v Bassingbourn, Isleham United advance into William Coad Intermediate Cup. Isleham celebrate. Picture by Mark Westley. (39852094)

Horrex said: “I think had the season finished when it was supposed to then we would have finished in the top two or three, so it’s just reward for all of the players and their hard work last season.

“Obviously it’s another step up and that is three consecutive promotions, but the majority of the squad from last season have already committed with one or two still to finalise.”

Horrex also confirmed the signings of Martin Turner and Liam Isaacson from Lakenheath Reserves, while a couple more additions could be made in the near future.

