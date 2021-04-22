English football was rocked to its core by the news of the European Super League proposal this week, but there are also changes afoot lower down the pyramid.

And Lakenheath hope they will be involved in those particular alterations, as the Football Association (FA) aims to implement its delayed restructure of non-league football.

On April 12, the Alliance and Leagues Committees recommended that 110 clubs should be upwardly moved between Steps 4-6 to ensure a smooth transition.

Lakenheath are hoping to be promoted to Step 5 for the first time in their history. Picture: Mecha Morton

The FA Council is set to decide on that motion today, and should it all be passed, it provides genuine hope that Lakenheath will be a Step 5 club for the very first time next season.

Despite the previous two campaigns being ended early due to Covid-19, performances in both of those will be used when deciding which clubs – providing they have applied – will be elevated to a higher level.

It would appear Ben Cowling’s side are highly likely to be in the running, and the manager feels it would be just reward for their hard work.

Lakenheath manager Ben Cowling. Picture: Mecha Morton

“They were right to halt the season last season and then right to do it again this season. These are unprecedented times and certainly the first time around, nobody knew what we were dealing with in terms of the virus,” said Cowling.

“But I still maintain the FA acted too hastily by null and voiding last season. Thankfully, it looks like they’ve thought outside the box this time.

“For us and Mulbarton, over the past two seasons we’ve been there or thereabouts – we are still among it if you extend that to the last three seasons.

“I feel like it’s only right clubs are rewarded for what they’ve done during the last couple of seasons in really tough times.

“Nobody is getting carried away just yet, but looking at everything that has been said, hopefully we’ll be in the running.”

Cowling also believes he could struggle to keep his squad together if they remain a Thurlow Nunn League First Division North club next term.

He added: “We’ve got some players that could play at a higher level.

“They joined us because we sold them something new, we wanted them to make history with the club and get us up to Step 5.

“We’ve been on track and then to have that taken away through no fault of our own would be tough to take.

“Players might start to think that they want to be playing at a higher level again, which I understand.

“Moving up a league would also give our players some big games to look forward to. There will be a lot of derbies against the likes of Newmarket, Mildenhall, Thetford, Swaffham and Ely if they stay in the league – these are the games we want to be playing in.”

Before all of that though, Cowling and his men have a CNet Training Suffolk Senior Cup third round tie at lower-league Haughley United on Saturday (2.30pm).

Lakenheath have been playing friendlies in recent weeks to prepare for the encounter, with a potential Portman Road final only three wins away.

“We wanted to come back before we knew the Suffolk Senior Cup would restart,” said Cowling.

“It was about the social side as much as anything else – nobody had seen anyone for three months.

“Nobody can say they are a well oiled machine at the moment but we are getting sharper with every friendly and every training session.

“Haughley have some good players and we will not be underestimating them.

“We’ve gone out to SIL clubs in the last couple of seasons so we are going to have to play well to win the game. Hopefully we can win on Saturday and then we’ll get stronger as it goes on.”

