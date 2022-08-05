Josh Warren insists he still has more to offer the Mildenhall Fen Tigers despite securing another double-figure points tally during their emphatic home success over the Kent Royals in the National Development League (NDL) on Sunday.

Coming in for six rides from the number six spot in the team, the 22-year-old scored a paid 13 total (12+1) as the Fen Tigers bounced back from defeat against the Belle Vue Colts by beating a depleted Royals 57-32 to move a step closer to the NDL play-off places.

In recent meetings the Peterborough-born rider has been kept busy after riding in more than his four programmed rides in four of the Fen Tigers’ five NDL fixtures last month. However, he believes that the added workload on the track has helped his progression on the bike.

Josh Warren has been in good form of late. Picture: Mark Westley

“I feel the more laps I’m doing the better I’m getting so I’m keen for as much track time as possible, especially on my home track. I see it as a positive thing,” said Warren.

“In the days leading up to this meeting I’d been on the bike quite a bit practising and I made some small changes but they have had a big impact.

“I still feel that I can give a lot more. As a reserve you are pretty much expected to score three or four points.

“I’ve had a couple of tough away meetings but hopefully I can keep doing what I have been doing at home and get what I can away from home.”

Instrumental to the success Warren has been enjoying on track is the help and support he has received this year in the pits from former Ipswich Witches manager Ritchie Hawkins and Witches captain Danny King, both of whom are former Fen Tigers stars.

“I think they have been impressed by what I have done this year as they keep coming back to help me,” said Warren.

“Having Ritchie and Danny come help me is a huge boost and gives me confidence. They are two great guys and I couldn’t ask for two better people to have with me.

“They are doing this to help me, not because they have to but because they want to. They want to see me and the team succeed.”

It was one-way traffic from the word go at the weekend for the Fen Tigers who raced into an eight-point lead after the first three heats, helped by the first of two race wins for maximum man Jason Edwards.

After losing the services of reserve Connor King in heat two the Royals were further depleted when Jamie Halder withdrew from the meeting after heat seven, leaving the visitors with just four available riders and what looked like a mountain to climb with the scores at 27-15.

Things went from bad to worse for the Royals with Ben Morley withdrawing following the re-run of heat nine which saw Fen Tigers guest Adam Roynon controversially excluded by referee Barbara Horley.

Taking advantage of the visitors’ misfortune the Fen Tigers finished the meeting strongly with four successive 4-2s, fronted by Jack Kingston in heats 12 and 14 and by the imperious Edwards, who after winning heat 13, ensured he ended unbeaten with victory in the finale.

Reflecting on the win Warren added: “The track was good today and probably the best we have had it all year so credit goes to Greg (Palmer) and all the track staff. All in all it was a good team performance.”

Scores

Mildenhall Fen Tigers 57: J Edwards 18, J Fellows 4, J Shanes r/r, J Kingston 13+2, A Roynon (g) 7+1, J Warren 12+1, L Muff 3.

Kent Royals 32: D Thompson (g) 12, S Woolley r/r D Verge 9, J Halder 0, B Morley 7, C Watts 4, C King 0.