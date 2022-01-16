Michael Shinn has bolstered his defensive options at Newmarket Town with the signing of Will Gardner.

The left-back has arrived at the Tristel Stadium from higher-league Bury Town on a dual registration deal.

Gardner, who has also previously played at Step 4 for Soham Town Rangers, has made 10 appearances in all competitions for the Blues this term.

Will Gardner has signed for Newmarket Town. Picture: Mecha Morton

However, the move to Newmarket sees the defender reunited with Shinn, having come through at Haverhill Rovers during the latter's stint in charge at The New Croft.

Player-boss Shinn said: "I am really pleased to sign a player of Will's quality. He can play in a couple of positions and gives us good balance on the left.

"I’ve known Will a number of years and he is the type of character we want at the club."

Gardner could make his first appearance for the Jockeys during next Saturday's Thurlow Nunn League Premier League clash at home against Woodbridge Town.