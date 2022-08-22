Michael Shinn saw plenty to be encouraged about in his depleted Newmarket Town side’s 3-0 Emirates FA Cup Preliminary Round defeat at higher-league Bury Town.

The Jockeys – without four key players in Ben Robinson, Joe Bennett, James Seymour and Lewis Whitehead – had to play almost a half with 10 men following Rob Ruddy being sent off for an off-the-ball kick.

They were 2-0 down by that stage though with Bury striker Cemal Ramadan opening the scoring in the 13th minute with an angled finish before diverting a shot following a corner from close range six minutes before half-time.

Newmarket defender James Chivers rises high to clear the danger on Saturday. Picture: Mark Westley

It took less than three minutes after Ruddy’s dismissal for Ramadan to claim his hat-trick with a poacher’s follow-up finish after Newmarket goalkeeeper Alex Archer could not hold on to a fierce Ryan Horne drive.

Up the other end Newmarket barely threatened Lewis Ridd’s goal throughout with centre-back summer signing Tom Williams having started as a lone striker.

But player-boss Shinn, who completed the 90 minutes, drew plenty of positives from the afternoon.

Rob Ruddy is handed his marching orders for an off-the-ball incident. Picture: Mark Westley

“I’m really pleased with the boys,” he said. “Their work-rate, desire and togetherness today in difficult conditions with the players being away (was really pleasing).

“The young boys that came in did extremely well in the conditions so moving forward that is a massive positive, knowing we’ve got good young players we can trust.”

Under-18s player Jacob Mingay came in for his debut to play on the right-hand side behind Williams along with Adden Tokley having his first competitive start in the number 10 role.

“Jacob’s come in for his first start in front of 400-odd people away in the FA Cup in a local derby and he was brilliant. “He stuck to his task, kept working extremely hard and hopefully he will become a really good player for us if he is nice and patient.

Under-18s player Jacob Mingay made an impression on his debut for the senior side. Picture: Mark Westley

“Tokely in the 10 stopped Ryan Horne playing and I’ve seen him really dictate and boss games but he got really frustrated today because Adds stuck to the task and he was brilliant.”

His side’s reaction with 10 men trailing 3-0 was also another big plus point for Shinn and one he has been long searching for.

He said: “We could have thrown the towel in with 10 men, we could have been four, five or six, but that sort of character that we showed is something I have been looking for for quite a while, and hopefully the penny is slowly dropping.

“But all-in-all there was a lot of positives even though we had those boys unavailable.”

Of the red card incident in the 49th minute, he said: “I thought Cruise (Nydazayo) fell into the photographer. I asked the lino did he kick out at him and he said yes, he kicked out at him.

“So if that is what the lino sees then that was what the lino sees.”

But Shinn was far from happy with the officiating throughout, believing Ramadan’s second goal was offside and that Charley Barker should have been sent off for a high tackle on Tokley just before the hour mark which sparked a melee.

His side now turn their attention to the Isuzu FA Vase, going to a Swaffham Town outfit who were relegated from their division with just 13 points last season.

But Shinn is far from expecting an easy ride in the first round qualifying tie on Saturday (3pm), with the winner set to host Great Yarmouth Town.

“I think Swaffham is a really difficult place to go,” he said.

“Again we’ve got no Whitehead, Joe Robinson, no Ruddy now but the Vase is something we’d like to get through a few rounds.

“We had a good result at Swaffham last year but I think they’re a completely different side this year and the conditions will be difficult.”