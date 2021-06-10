Jordan Jenkins admits he feels no additional pressure in being given the responsibility of wearing the Mildenhall Fen Tigers captain’s armband in this season’s National Development League (NDL).

After spending the last full campaign in the third tier riding for Kent, the 19-year-old will return to the West Row-based outfit to skipper the side he raced for between 2016-18.

Although the Fen Tigers are faced with a tricky opening fixture away to reigning champions Leicester Lion Cubs, Jenkins, who will also ride in the Championship for Redcar Bears this season, believes they are more than capable of getting their season off to a flying start.

“It is great to be back at Mildenhall but I don’t feel any extra pressure being captain as over the last two years I feel I have matured a lot,” said Jenkins. “All the boys know what to do and I don’t need to tell them how to turn left or how to come out of the gates.

“I see this being a fun year with the lads and one which I can hopefully grab the number one jacket at some point.

“We go to Leicester first who are a fairly strong side but if we ride how we all can then I don’t see any reason why we can’t do some damage there.”

Jenkins sent out a statement of intent to his rivals at Mildenhall Stadium on Sunday after storming to a 15-point maximum to take top spot in the opening British U-21 semi final.

Having won his first three rides with minimal fuss, Jenkins ‘ unbeaten run looked set to end on his fourth outing when passed early on by Jack Parkinson-Blackburn in heat 15.

Keeping a calm head, Jenkins produced a sweeping move of his own around the outside of the Belle Vue Colts rider late on to take victory before going on to secure heat 19 and finish the meeting unbeaten.

“I knew it would be tough but I believed I could win as my confidence was high as I’ve been feeling good on the bike for Redcar. I felt quick, I just didn’t quite think I would get a maximum,” said Jenkins.

Elsewhere at the meeting Sam Bebee secured three victories from his five rides on his first competitive meeting in more than two years to secure the fifth qualifying spot with 11 points and join Jenkins in the final. Fellow Fen Tigers riders Elliot Kelly and Sam Hagon missed out on reaching the final after finishing on eight and three points respectively.

