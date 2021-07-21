Mildenhall Fen Tigers will be without two key riders as they go in search of National Development League points at Berwick on Saturday.

For a second meeting running the West Row-based side will be without number one Jason Edwards, who is with Eastbourne on Championship duty.

Meanwhile, captain Jordan Jenkins will also be absent after riding over the weekend resulted in further issues with his wrist. The skipper has therefore decided to rest for 12 days and will look to return to the line-up on Sunday, August 1.

Jordan Jenkins is taking some time out to allow his wrist injury to heal. Picture: Mark Westley

Edwards' absence will be covered by Armadale’s Danny Phillips, while Jenkins will be covered by rider replacement.

Team manager Malcolm Vasey said: “Losing Jason for a second meeting is obviously disappointing, but with a heavily delayed start to the season due to Covid, the best part of 20 rain offs already in the Championship, and a cut off date in that league of September 19, clubs are struggling to fulfil their fixtures and we are suffering for this just now.

"I know Jason is desperate to ride for us and no blame is attached to him.

"Jordan rode with the heart of a lion over the weekend showing immense courage, but has to be sensible as we would not want him out for a long period of time and we fully support his decision.

"Injuries are part and parcel of this wonderful sport and that’s now two riders we are missing from our starting seven.

"We still await concrete news from Arran Butcher but his injury is taking longer to heal than we hoped and it may be a while yet before he is in contention for a team spot.

"We know it will be no easy task at Berwick, but if we can make a faster start than we did on Sunday (in the loss to Kent Royals) I feel confident we have a good chance of bringing some points back to West Row.”

Teams

Berwick Bullets - 1 Kyle Bickley 8.57 (C), 2 Mason Watson 4.30, 3 Luke Crang 6.41, 4 Kieran Douglas 3.83, 5 Greg Blair 7.41, 6 Ryan MacDonald 3.00, 7 Ben Rathbone 3.83

Fen Tigers - 1.Danny Phillips 7.53, 2 R/R (Jordan Jenkins) 6.55, 3 Elliot Kelly 3.62, 4 Luke Ruddick 6.67, 5 Sam Bebee 4.25, 6 Sam Hagon 3.00, 7 Luke Muff 3.00

