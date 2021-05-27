‘We’re not on a nice little holiday’ – that is the message from Lakenheath manager Ben Cowling following the club’s recent promotion to the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division.

After three seasons in the First Division North, the 2021/22 campaign will see Lakenheath breaking new ground when they operate as a Step 5 club for the first time in their history.

It promises to be a busy summer both on and off the pitch at The Pit, with Cowling keen for his side to make an impact at a higher level.

Lakenheath manager Ben Cowling. Picture: Mark Westley

“It’s a little bit difficult to plan too much because our season is still continuing (with the Suffolk Senior Cup),” he said.

“But we need to strengthen the squad. We’ve lost players since the lockdown like Ryan Phillips and Rafa Wozniak – John Sands has gone as well.

“There are spaces to fill, both in terms of the team and our squad depth. We need more options if we are going to compete.

“As a club we’ve got no interest in going back down, so we want to do it properly.

“People are working hard off the pitch to make sure the facility is right for Step 5 football; on the income streams, revenue, sponsorship and things like that.

“It’s tough but the whole point in this is to be competitive all round.

“We’re not on a nice little holiday and we don’t want to be scrapping around the bottom. We want to be looking more towards the top half of the table.”

In terms of potential incomings, Cowling is hopeful it will now be easier to attract players that have previously not been keen to drop down to Step 6.

“We’ve managed to persuade some very good players to play for us at Step 6, but not everyone wants to do that,” he added.

“Certain players want to play as high as possible and I understand that.

“But now we know we can offer Step 5 football, hopefully that changes things when we look to sign players.

“The lads we’ve got will also be given a chance as well. We know how good they are and that many will be comfortable at that level.”

