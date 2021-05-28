Monday will provide Lakenheath with the opportunity to sign off from their three-season stint at Step 6 with some silverware.

As far as weeks go, the last one was perhaps the biggest and most memorable in the club’s history.

Not only were they promoted to the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division for the first time ever as part of the FA’s non-league restructure, they reached the final of the CNet Training Suffolk Senior Cup with a 4-1 win over Framlingham Town.

Lakenheath's Shaun Avis celebrates one of his two goals against Framlingham last weekend. Picture: Mark Westley

It set up a meeting with lower-league Bildeston Rangers for the right to lift the trophy, which will take place at Haverhill Rovers’ New Croft ground on Monday (12pm).

And for manager Ben Cowling, he is keen to move up to a higher level on a winning note.

“I was delighted when the Suffolk FA announced around March time that county cups were going to continue. It gave us that bit of focus and some structure,” he said.

“We’re now in the final and it’s the third time the club has been there. We’ve won one and lost one.

“This is probably the most memorable and successful time in the club’s history, so to round it off with some silverware would be very nice.

“I love this competition and so does the club, but we don’t want to be in it again because from next year we’ll be in the Suffolk Premier Cup.

“That’s the level we want to be competing at, so if we can win on Monday it would draw a nice line under our time at Step 6.”

Saturday’s victory at the expense of Framlingham was a deserved one as Shaun Avis and Tom Thulborn helped themselves to braces, and in doing so negated the penalty scored by Danny Smith that for a short period had levelled up the scoreline at a goal apiece.

On the whole Cowling was pleased with the display, coming on the back of a particularly disappointing first-half showing in the previous round against Beccles Town.

“It’s the most comfortable we’ve been in any round of the competition,” he added.

“It perhaps took us a little while to settle and we didn’t move the ball quick enough at times, but we asked one or two individuals to step up a little bit at half-time and they responded well.

“It was important that we got back ahead when the score was 1-1, which we did pretty quickly.

“We scored at good times throughout the game and fully deserved to go through.”

Many anticipated that it would be a match-up with Ipswich Wanderers in the final, but they fell to a shock 2-0 defeat the hands of Suffolk & Ipswich League outfit Bildeston.

Nevertheless, Cowling believes it is a result that highlights just how seriously Monday’s opponents must be taken.

“We’ve been the favourites in every round we’ve played in and it looks like the final is going to be the same,” he said.

“We have to raise ourselves to that, which maybe we haven’t always done in this run.

“It’s up to us. It’s not going to be difficult to motivate the players for a cup final, I’m sure of that.

“Bildeston are there on merit. That was an excellent result against Ipswich and if you look at their route to the final, it hasn’t been easy.

“I saw them play just after lockdown was lifted and they are a very effective team. It’s going to be a tremendously tough game and only our best is going to be enough.”

