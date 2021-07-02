Lakenheath have completed the signing of Tom Debenham.

The defender-turned-striker arrives at the newly-promoted Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division club with plenty of higher-league experience, having previously turned out for the likes of Bury Town, Leiston, Lowestoft Town, Felixstowe & Walton United and neighbouring Mildenhall Town at Steps 3 and 4.

More recently, Debenham ended the curtailed 2020/21 campaign at Hadleigh United on dual registration terms.

Tom Debenham has joined Hadleigh. Picture: Mark Westley

He becomes Lakenheath's second signing of the summer following the recent addition of young attacker Brandon Morris from Newmarket Town. Morris featured on two occasions for the Jockeys last term.

It has also been confirmed that captain Sam Hawley and playmaker Reece Clarke have both committed themselves to the club for the forthcoming campaign – Lakenheath's first ever at Step 5 – along with goalkeeper Charlie Beckwith, centre-back Dean Grogan and full-back Finley Logan.

Ben Cowling's men begin their pre-season friendly schedule tomorrow at home against Stowmarket Town (2.30pm).

