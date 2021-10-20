Lakenheath have signed Ryan Yallop from neighbouring Mildenhall Town.

The move comes just a matter of days before the two clubs lock horns in the Buildbase FA Vase, although Yallop will not be able to feature at the weekend for his new side due to being cup tied.

The midfielder or right-back rejoined Mildenhall in the summer and has featured on 13 occasions (starts and substitute appearances) in all competitions this term.

Ryan Yallop has joined Lakenheath from Mildenhall. Picture: Mark Westley

However, the lure of more regular action has tempted the former Haverhill Rovers and Bury Town player to make the move to The Pit.

He also becomes the second player to have moved between the rivals in recent weeks, with Tom Walters having switched to Mildenhall late last month.

Like Yallop, Walters is cup tied for Saturday's match at Recreation Way.

