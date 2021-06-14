Mildenhall Fen Tigers manager Malcolm Vasey is confident he is in charge of a team that possesses the required strength and depth to be genuine National Development League (NDL) title contenders this season.

Vasey, who was appointed manager in 2019, believes he has inherited a side that will be battling it out with the best of them in speedway’s third tier, which they are looking to claim for the first time since 2012.

“We’ve tried to create a balanced side and I’m confident it will take a very good team to beat us at home,” said Vasey.

Mildenhall Fen Tigers manager Malcolm Vasey. Picture: Mark Westley

“On the road will be a bit different as some of our riders have not ridden at all the tracks. I definitely hope we are up near the top at the end of the season though.”

While delighted to have secured the services of number one Jason Edwards, who will double up riding in the Championship for Eastbourne Eagles, Vasey admits he has noticed a big difference in the returning Jordan Jenkins.

“I think Jason is an excellent rider with a great future. He just needs a little more aggression in the tough rides but that will come,” said Vasey.

“He is riding for Eastbourne in the Championship, but him coming back here says something for us.

"I’ve noticed a big difference in Jenkins’ attitude, which is tremendous. I’m delighted to have him as captain and riding like a number one.”

Although the Fen Tigers’ seven NDL rivals have all taken to the track at least once this campaign, Vasey is not concerned about his side’s lack of competitive action going into their opening fixture against the Leicester Lion Cubs.

“I’ve been watching the National League streams where possible and while I have great respect for riders like Leon Flint at Berwick and Jake Knight at Eastbourne, I don’t think there is anything to really be in fear of,” added Vasey.

“Leicester are the reigning champions and will be a tough opening away fixture but we have to take them on at some time. We got to grab the mettle and get on with it.”

