Fresh from caddying for his younger brother on his U.S. Open debut earlier this month, Newmarket golfer Max Weaver now has Major aspirations of his own.

Max jetted out to be alongside sibling Tyler at the Oakmont Country Club, where he held his own alongside the world’s biggest names. Tyler eventually missed the cut by two shots, but his overall performance on what was an extremely tough course has left many to believe that it could be the first of a number of Major appearances for the Florida State University golfer.

And now Max, who is a member at The Links and Bury St Edmunds Golf Clubs, could be about to follow suit after he took a big step towards qualifying for The Open yesterday afternoon.

Max Weaver impressed at the regional qualifier, which took place at Gog Magog Golf Club. Picture: The Links

In a regional qualifying event containing 127 players – including 61 amateurs – at Gog Magog Golf Club on the outskirts of Cambridge, the 22-year-old shot a 1-under-par 69.

That impressive display saw Max advance alongside seven other players through to the final qualifying round, which for him will take place at Burnham & Berrow on July 1.

And should the former Culford School pupil successfully negotiate his way through those 36 holes, he will book himself a place at Britain’s golfing Major, which this year will be played at Royal Portrush Golf Club in Northern Ireland on July 17-20.

Meanwhile, due to his standings in the World Amateur Golf Rankings, Tyler has automatically booked his place in the final qualifiers and will take part in the event at Royal Cinque Ports – also on July 1.