Mildenhall Town manager Ricky Cornish has added another higher-league player to his squad on a loan basis.

Late last week the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division promotion chasers announced the arrival of Ryan Hawkins and David Haynes on loan from Peterborough Sports and Cambridge City respectively.

And Hawkins has now been joined by one of his Peterborough team-mates in Lewis Hilliard.

Lewis Hilliard has joined Mildenhall Town on loan from Peterborough Sports

The midfielder, who has had a stint on dual registration this term with fellow Premier Division side March Town, will be in the Mildenhall squad for tonight's Turners Hyundai Suffolk Premier Cup quarter-final tie at home against Step 3 outfit Leiston (7.45pm).

"Lewis has a great engine, is a good passer of the ball and he's physically strong," said Mildenhall boss Cornish.

"He recently won the Peterborough manager's Player of the Year award so he's got a lot of ability. We're delighted to have him on board."

Hilliard, 31, has also previously played for the likes of St Ives Town, Boston United and St Neots Town.