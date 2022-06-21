Phil Weavers' Mildenhall Town squad has continued to take shape with the addition of Stowmarket Town striker George Bugg.

Kieran Twinn agreed to become Weavers' first signing of the summer last month, while yesterday it was confirmed that former Heybridge Swifts and Bury Town defender Taylor Hastings had joined the club.

And now they have been joined by another new face in Bugg, who is well known to boss Weavers following their time playing together at Stowmarket.

George Bugg will be turning out for Mildenhall Town next season. Picture: Mecha Morton

"I’ll make no secret of it, Buggy was right up there when it comes to targets to bring in this summer," said Weavers.

"I played with him at Stow when he was young and you could see then the potential in him – honest, hard working with genuine quality but above all that he was just a great kid.

"Since then he’s gone on to realise it – the last few years he’s played Step 3 and 4 football and he’s a real coup for us.

"I think he would be the first to admit the last season or so has been difficult for him but he will fit in to the way we want to play perfectly and I think he’s just looking forward to getting back to scoring goals and enjoying his football.

"To be fair I’ve been trying to get him here since I joined three years ago as a player, so I’m glad it’s finally happened and I think he will be happy I’m finally off his back!"

During his first spell with the Old Gold & Blacks, Bugg was their leading scorer with 19 goals as they wrapped up the Thurlow Nunn League First Division title in 2016/17.

He went on to have spells at a higher level with Brightlingsea Regent and Witham Town, as well as another stint at Step 5 with Walsham-le-Willows, for whom he scored 15 times from 28 appearances.

Bugg rejoined Stowmarket in October 2020 and was part of the squad that secured promotion to Step 4 for the first time in the club's history.