Their promotion chances may have evaporated, but Mildenhall Town manager Ricky Cornish has called on his players to not throw the towel in on their season.

Just a few weeks ago Cornish’s side were locked in a three-way battle for the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division title.

But a run of four defeats in five outings – including Tuesday night’s 1-0 loss at home to Newmarket Town – has seen Mildenhall fall eight points behind Gorleston and six adrift of Wroxham, with the Norfolk duo both holding a game in hand.

Ben Nolan beats his marker on Tuesday evening. Picture: Mark Westley

It means that another campaign at Step 5 lies in wake, yet Cornish still does not want the current term to peter out.

Mildenhall are third but have Mulbarton Wanderers (4th, three points behind with a game in hand) breathing down their necks, while fifth-placed Norwich United will also be looking to pounce.

“It’s been disappointing, but we’ve got to show some pride and make sure we don’t finish any lower than third,” said the Mildenhall boss.

Captain Luke Butcher jostles for position with former Mildenhall player - and now Newmarket skipper - James Seymour. Picture: Mark Westley

“We can’t finish any lower than fifth, but if we end up there or even fourth that will not tell the story of the season.

“Mulbarton and Norwich will keep pushing so we have to do the same. It’s been a good season overall and I want to finish it on a high.”

Mildenhall have scored just twice in their last six games in all competitions – and that profligacy reared its head once again against local rivals Newmarket.

It was a particularly frustrating first half for the hosts at The Riverside Stadium, where Ben Nolan headed wide from a good position after just 20 seconds.

Leading scorer Tanner Call goes for goal with his left foot. Picture: Mark Westley

Further chances came and went as the likes of Natty Stewart and skipper Luke Butcher were denied by Alex Archer before Nolan shot wide from close range with the Newmarket goalkeeper in no-man’s land.

And the wastefulness was punished seven minutes into the second half when Kacper Brzozowec won a 50/50 challenge with Darryl Coakley, sent in a low cross for Ross Paterson and he did the rest with a decent finish.

There was not as much fluency about Mildenhall’s attacking after that, although they did still create some good openings to no avail.

And not only did it put the final nail in the coffin of their promotion ambitions, the result ended their nine-game unbeaten streak against their neighbours from up the A11 – a run that dated back to September 2015.

Cornish said: “I thought we were by far the better side. I said to the lads at the end I couldn’t have asked any more in terms of the performance.

“It’s just very, very frustrating because we’ve been all right in games recently, that’s the silly thing.

“We’ve created plenty of chances, just like we did on Saturday (0-0 draw versus Mulbarton).

“And it’s not just the forwards, it’s everyone across the pitch that is responsible.

“We’ve suffered with injuries recently to some key players and that has hurt us, but at the same time it’s part of the job and we still should have been winning these games.”

Mildenhall are without a game this weekend, with their return to action scheduled for April 16 when they will play host to Fakenham Town.

Meanwhile, Newmarket player-boss Michael Shinn hailed the performance his side produced on Tuesday.