Phil Weavers has conceded he is still ‘searching’ for the right formula at Mildenhall Town.

Weavers, who was appointed Mildenhall’s player-manager in the summer, had overseen an unbeaten start to the new Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division season until Saturday when they slipped to a 2-0 defeat at Woodbridge Town.

It has left Mildenhall sitting in eighth position with 11 points from the first 18 on offer. And Weavers has admitted that his new-look side still has plenty of gears to move through before they are close to being the finished article.

Phil Weavers has admitted there is plenty of hard work ahead for his new-look Mildenhall Town team. Picture: Mark Westley

“There’s no panic in the camp. We made a lot of squad changes in the summer and you’re always going to have teething problems when that happens,” he said.

“We’ve not played particularly well yet, perhaps apart from the second half at Walsham (5-1 win).

“Everything we’ve achieved so far has been through hard work and character, which are always great things to have, but you can’t rely on that every single week.

“What we have got is a really tight group who are enjoying their football. We reduced the age of the group in the summer and we’ve got some really exciting young players at the club.

“But in the performances it’s not quite been right yet and we’re still searching. That’s where I earn my money because we have to find the right style of play, our best 11 and the right way to go about dominating and winning games.

“We’re not quite ticking and it’s all about grit and determination at the moment. That’s not sustainable but we’ve got plenty of good players and I’m sure it will come good. When you make the changes we have it will take some time for it all to click.”

One area Weavers is eager to see some swift improvement is in the frontline.

He built what looked to be an exciting-looking attacking line-up in the summer but so far the team has scored a total of 11 goals in the league. Twelve teams have better records in front of goal, although in mitigation Mildenhall are among the sides to have played the least games so far this term.

Weavers said: “Our defence has been pretty solid, even if the clean sheet record doesn’t show it.

“Goals change games and we’re having early chances and not taking them. Against Woodbridge the goalkeeper has somehow saved one that looked destined to go in then they go up the other end and score from a deflection.

“If we don’t take our chances then that puts pressure on the backline as well so it’s something we need to look at.”

Weavers and his players will now switch their focus to the Isuzu FA Vase on Saturday when they play host to neighbouring Ely City in second round qualifying (3pm). And it is a competition that the boss places plenty of significance on.

“It’s a massive competition. I’ve always said the FA Cup is for the club with the money and coverage you can get but the Vase is for the players,” he said.

“You’ve got a realistic chance of going far because Step 5 clubs are the highest level in it and I think countrywide the Thurlow Nunn League is regarded pretty highly. We’ll be taking it as seriously as any league game – it’s a competition we want to do well in.”

After hosting Ely, Mildenhall will head to Long Melford in the league on Wednesday (7.45pm).

Ely go into the Mildenhall game having not played since their 6-0 defeat to Lakenheath on September 13.