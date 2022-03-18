Excitement more than nerves – that is how manager Ricky Cornish wants his Mildenhall Town side to approach Saturday’s top-of-the-table clash at Gorleston (3pm).

Last weekend’s 1-0 home defeat at the hands of Norwich United was not enough to knock Mildenhall of the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division’s summit, but it did allow second-placed Gorleston to close the gap.

Cornish’s men will make the trip to Emerald Park with just a one-point advantage over their hosts, who also have two games in hand.

Mildenhall Town have a top-of-the-table clash at Gorleston this weekend. Picture: Mecha Morton

Third-placed Wroxham, meanwhile, are six points adrift of Mildenhall having played three games less.

And with just two promotion slots up for grabs this term, the trip to the Norfolk coast could well have a big bearing on which team will be playing Step 4 football in 2022/23.

However, Cornish is eager for his players to embrace being part of such a significant fixture.

Ricky Cornish wants his players to enjoy playing in such a significant encounter. Picture: Mark Westley

“Whatever the result is it’s not going to be over after Saturday,” he said. “Of course it’s a big game though and it’s one we’re looking forward to – why would you not look forward to it?

“We’re heading towards the back end of March and we’re in the promotion battle.

“That’s where we want to be as a club, it’s where I want to be as a manager and it’s the same for the players.

“We know it’s going to be a tough game, they’re a good side with decent players.

“But we’re confident, especially with our away record this year.

“These are the games you want to be involved in and we’re going to give it everything.”

The defeat to Norwich came about thanks to Alby Matthews’ stoppage time winner.

It was a game of few clear cut chances at The Riverside Stadium, with Cornish conceding his team did not deserve much from it.

He said: “It was frustrating but overall I think that it’s a point lost and not three because all we were going to get was a point.

“We couldn’t get much going and that was the most disappointing thing.

“We probably got too involved with their game when we shouldn’t have done.

“It had 0-0 written all over it but fair play to them, they produced that one moment of quality right at the end.”

On the transfer front, Cornish has re-signed defender Casey Phillips from neighbouring Newmarket Town.