A Suffolk cricketer has gone viral once again after bowling another almost unplayable ball over the weekend.

Mildenhall Cricket Club's Jonah Handy became an overnight sensation last month after a sumptuous delivery against Hadleigh caught the attention of over one million cricket fans.

The 21-year-old, who plays for the club's second team, pitched a ball well outside off stump, before it swung back in to clip the bails and remove the stunned Kudzai Maunze.

HE’S DONE IT AGAIN! 🚀 🪃



The batsman must have been the only person not to have watched the viral video! You don’t leave against @jonahhandy1 pic.twitter.com/7PUYaxvIeM — Mildenhall Cricket Club (@MildenhallCrick) June 26, 2022

The video went viral on social media, with accounts including Cricket District, England's Barmy Army and Test Match Special all re-sharing the footage.

Mr Handy has now hit the headlines once again following yet more impressive bowling against Clacton-on-Sea in the Two Counties Cricket Championship.

Opening the bowling, the 21-year-old saw another in-swinging delivery leave the batsman unsure of what to do and eventually making his way back to the pavilion.

Jonah Handy has gone viral again on social media. Picture: Mildenhall Cricket Club

The latest video has been viewed almost 5,000 times on Twitter, and has almost 4,000 likes on TikTok.

It was the first of four wickets for Mr Handy as Mildenhall bowled out Clacton for 96, before reaching their target inside 23 overs.

Speaking to SuffolkNews last month, he said: "It's all been pretty unbelievable. When the video was released I had no idea it was going to get this much attention.

"It was one of those at the time where I didn't realise how good it was. I celebrated and then moved on.

"A lot of people have been sending me the clip and I've seen it quite a few times now.

"I don't know how I done it! Obviously you're always looking to make the ball move, but nothing on that scale. It's got to be the best ball I'll ever bowl."