What a few days it has been for Mildenhall Cricket Club's Jonah Handy. Today he celebrates turning 21 years of age, while at the weekend he took a wicket that has been watched more than one million times across social media platforms.

Hadleigh batsman Kudazi Muanze looked comfortable with a return 17 runs from 21 deliveries – which included three 4s – when he faced up to Mildenhall II bowler Handy for the start of the 12th over of the Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Championship Division One encounter at Wamil Way.

And the visitors' number three looked well within his rights to leave Handy's first delivery as the ball pitched way outside off stump, only for a devilish amount of swing to bring it back in late on and remove the bails.

The reaction from Muanze, who has averaged 67.67 so far this season, says it all. As Handy wheels away to celebrate with his team-mates, the Hadleigh batsman looks at the bowler in disbelief, takes a quick glance at his wicket to confirm what has just happened and then heads back to the pavilion.

The video was first posted on Twitter by @cricketdistrict and has since been picked up by the likes of England's Barmy Army and Test Match Special, with viewing figures now well into seven figures.

"It's all been pretty unbelievable. When the video was released I had no idea it was going to get this much attention," Swavesey-raised Handy, who is the nephew of Mildenhall chairman Lou Handy, told Suffolk News.

"It was one of those at the time where I didn't realise how good it was. I celebrated and then moved on.

"A lot of people have been sending me the clip and I've seen it quite a few times now.

"I don't know how I done it! Obviously you're always looking to make the ball move, but nothing on that scale. It's got to be the best ball I'll ever bowl."

Handy signed for Mildenhall ahead of the 2019 season getting under way.