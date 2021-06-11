They only formed two years ago, but Mildenhall Town Ladies are in severe danger of having to fold.

The team, who play in the Cambridgeshire S-Tech Women's Championship, have enjoyed some notable results during the last couple of pandemic-impacted campaigns, including an 11-1 victory over Isleham United and a 10-3 defeat of Haverhill Rovers Development.

When all football was halted and leagues subsequently scrapped in March 2020, Mildenhall were on course for a top four finish, while ahead of their last game of the season at Haverhill on June 20, they sit in fifth place.

Mildenhall Town Ladies

However, with no manager in place to take the team forward, the future is looking bleak.

Current players Niketa Cartner, Christine Cullen and Lydia Vince have been in charge of the side during recent months, but a more permanent solution is required to ensure progression can continue to be made.

Cartner said: "When our previous manager and coach left (June 2020), we were really enjoying our football and wanted to stay together as a team.

Mildenhall Town Ladies

"In our first season we developed and grew our knowledge, skills and passion for the sport.

"We really enjoy being a part of Mildenhall and felt we had found a place that we can settle in and call home. That's why we decided to become joint managers but have realised it's a lot of work alongside our playing and life commitments.

"If we don't find a new manager soon – we've got a deadline for early July – then we will have to fold as a team, which will be detrimental to the club. Our fanbase and following has grown over the last couple of years and it would be such a shame to lose that after all the hard work."

Ideal candidates will have at least a FA Level 1 coaching qualification, and have availability on Sundays for matches and Tuesday evenings for training.

For more information or to register your interest in the role, contact Niketa Cartner 07530 936812 or Christine Cullen on 07428 612466. Alternatively, email niketa.cartner@gmail.com.