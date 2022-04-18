Mildenhall Town have parted company with manager Ricky Cornish.

The club have announced their decision following today's 2-1 defeat at Brantham Athletic.

Cornish – a former Mildenhall player – was appointed in December 2018 but was unable to keep the club afloat at Step 4 after a couple of tough seasons.

Ricky Cornish has been sacked as Mildenhall manager. Picture: Ricky Cornish

The subsequent two Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division campaigns were disrupted by Covid-19, while this time around Mildenhall had been involved in the promotion race until their form tailed off with a run of six defeats from seven outings.

A statement from chairman Bill Flynn read: "The club decided today to part company with first team-manager Ricky Cornish after the 2-1 defeat at Brantham Athletic. This brought the recent run to one point in the last six fixtures, and is somewhat below expectations.

"We would like to thank Ricky for the hard work and effort he has put into the job, especially during the two difficult Covid-truncated seasons.

"However, the club feels that a change is now required to regain the forward momentum that the club and its fans desire.

"We have had some great days with Ricky, especially the FA cup victory at Royston Town this season as well as two victories over Wroxham, but in the end, the recent collapse in form has been quite alarming and we felt that we needed a change of direction."

Mildenhall's final game of the season will see them play host to March Town United on Saturday (3pm).