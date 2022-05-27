Kieran Twinn has agreed to become the first signing of Phil Weavers' tenure as Mildenhall Town manager.

The attacker will move to The Riverside Stadium after an impressive campaign with Walsham-le-Willows and Felixstowe & Walton United – having joined the latter on dual registration terms.

Twinn made a total of 38 appearances for fellow Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division side Walsham last term, from which he found the net on 12 occasions to be the club's second highest goalscorer.

Kieran Twinn has agreed a move to Mildenhall. Picture: Mark Bullimore

He also turned out nine times for higher-league Felixstowe, scoring three goals in the process, including a memorable strike from distance during a 3-1 victory at Bury Town.

Weavers, who was named Mildenhall's new boss late last month, said: "Before talking about football, Kieran is one of the nicest lads I've met and exactly the sort of person we want at the club.

"He's not driven by finances, he just wants to be a successful footballer and wants to be challenging at the top end of the table. He wants to play as high as possible and hopefully he can do that with us.

"He can play anywhere across the front three and fits the style of football we'll be looking to play next season."

Meanwhile, Weavers has also confirmed that seven of the previous season's squad have agreed to remain with the club – and more are expected to follow suit.

Goalkeepers Josh Pope and Ben Barlow are staying along with captain Luke Butcher, Miles Smith, Tommy Robinson, Alex Steed and 2021/22 leading goalscorer Tanner Call.

"It's important to keep a core from last season because although we didn't achieve the results we wanted, I don't think the squad requires major surgery," added Weavers, who will also sign on as a player.

Josh Pope is staying at Mildenhall next season. Picture: Mecha Morton

"These lads that are staying are key players who have big roles to play – I'm delighted they'll be with us."

In terms of outgoings, young winger Ben Nolan confirmed his departure to Step 4 outfit Cambridge City earlier this week.

Strikers James Hall and Dan Brown have also moved on while centre-back Casey Phillips will not be returning for next term.