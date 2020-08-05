Cieren Fallon Jr has been named Jockey of the Month for July after landing his first ever Group 1 victory and moving clear in the 2020 Champion Apprentice title race.

Fallon Jr stormed to victory aboard Oxted in the Darely July Cup Stakes at Newmarket Racecourse on Saturday 11th July. The race, which forms part of the 2020 QIPCO British Champions Series, was also his first ride in a Group 1 contest.

The 21-year-old scoops the prize after receiving 70 per cent of the vote, ahead of fellow nominees Tom Marquand (23%) and Jim Crowley (7%), who also enjoyed impressive performances in July.

(C) Oxted (Cieren Fallon) winning The Darley July Cup Stakes.. (39949809)

On being named Jockey of the Month, Fallon Jr said: “July was a big month for me. Winning the July Cup was the most important day of my life and career so far. And not only for me, but for Roger Teal and all the team.

"It was fantastic to be able to repay the faith they put into me. It’s also another one I have over my Dad as he never won the July Cup and what made it even better is that I told him on the morning of the race I would win it!”

Fallon Jr secured a total of 10 wins during July culminating in a double at Wolverhampton Racecourse on Friday, July 31. He now sits top of the 2020 Champion Apprentice Jockeys’ Championship with 16 wins as he aims to become the first jockey since Gary Bardwell in 1988 to retain the Champion Apprentice title.

He continued: “Becoming Champion Apprentice again is most definitely the aim and my form in July has helped that. I’d like to thank everyone who voted for me and those who continue to support me every day.”

In winning the competition, Fallon Jr was awarded £1,000 and a £500 charity donation of his choice. He has chosen to donate this to the Gofundme page set up to help four-time German champion jockey Filip Minarik, who remains in an induced coma following a serious racecourse fall in Germany last month.

