He may have scored a hat-trick in Saturday’s 4-2 home win over Haverhill Rovers, but George Bugg is confident there is much more to come from him in a Mildenhall Town shirt.

The forward arrived at The Riverside Stadium in the summer from higher-league Stowmarket Town, where he had found starting opportunities hard to come by, particularly during the second half of last season.

But he has made a bright start to life as a member of Phil Weavers’ squad, with last weekend’s treble taking his tally to four goals in only three Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division appearances, making him the competition’s joint leading marksman at this early juncture.

George Bugg is congratulated after completing his hat-trick for Mildenhall. Picture: Richard Marsham

And as he continues to build up match sharpness alongside forging stronger relationships with his new team-mates, Bugg is hopeful the goals will continue to flow.

He said: “Weaves always knew it might take a little bit of time for me to get going. The last few months at Stow - because of injuries and the other attackers they had - it was tough to get games. I’m not up to full speed but I’m happy with how it’s gone so far.

“Everyone knows that confidence is huge for strikers and the hat-trick on Saturday was important for me and the team.

The striker lifts in his second goal of the game against Haverhill. Picture: Richard Marsham

“I still feel like there is plenty more improvement to come as the weeks go on.”

Bugg was one of three attack-minded additions made by Weavers in the summer, with Kieran Twinn and Ryan Gibbs also joining alongside last season’s leading scorer Tanner Call, who notched Mildenhall’s other goal in the victory against Rovers.

When all of the quartet are available it is likely to lead to a situation where one is left frustrated on the bench, but following conversations with the manager, Bugg feels there is plenty of healthy competition within the ranks.

“I had a few other offers in the summer but Mildenhall are aiming to get back up to Step 4 and ideally that’s where I want to play,” he added.

Tanner Call scored Mildenhall's other goal in their win at the weekend. Picture: Richard Marsham

“I’ve played enough at the level to feel like I’m capable of doing it on a regular basis.

“Weaves sat us down at the start of the season and said that if three of the four of us get in and around 20 goals then we’re not going to be far off.

“It feels like we’ve got a good understanding of that. As strikers we all want to be scoring but as long as someone is getting them and the team is winning, that is all that matters.

“It’s always good to have some competition in the squad. The forwards know they have to be at their best to keep their place.

“We’re all quite similar in that we can get the ball to feet, run in behind and we all score goals, so whoever plays we should cause a problem.

“With options like we’ve got nobody is going to play 38 games a season but on a personal level you want to make sure you’re in the team more than you’re not.”

On Saturday Bugg and his team-mates will switch their focus to the preliminary round of the Emirates FA Cup when Histon travel to Recreation Way (3pm).

And while Bugg has not had too many notable runs in the tournament, it is one in which he has regularly found the net.

“I’ve not gone too far in it with other teams but I always seem to score in it,” he said.

“I scored on my debut in it for Stowmarket and I think I’ve got another three or four since then.

“Its always a big occasion for players and clubs at our level and hopefully we can rise to it.

“We played Histon in pre-season and won quite comfortably but it will be a lot tougher this time.

“They were in transition then but I think they’re a bit more settled now so it’s going to be a challenge.”