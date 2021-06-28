The future of Mildenhall Town Ladies has been secured following the appointment of a new manager.

Suffolk News reported earlier this month that the team, which launched two years ago, was on the brink of folding unless someone came forward to take on the coaching reins.

The situation looked bleak for a period, but Terry House has now stepped up to take control of the side.

“I’ve been involved in girls and women’s football for the last four years or so,” said House, who has previously managed Suffolk Under-16 Girls and Haverhill Rovers Under-18s.

“I saw the position the team was in at Mildenhall and I would have hated to see them fold.

“I made the call, we had a good chat and then I went over to take a training session. I was happy with what I saw and I think they were happy with me, so it has worked out well.”

Mildenhall Town Ladies manager Terry House

With the Cambridgeshire S-Tech Women’s Championship outfit having only been formed in 2019 – and their two campaigns since then disrupted by Covid-19 – it remains a project very much in its infancy.

Nevertheless, it is a long-term process that House is relishing.

“As long as everything goes well and they are happy with me being in charge, I’ve got a three-to-five-year plan,” added House.

“There are some good players at the club, but we need a few more to help us.

“Next year will be about establishing the team a bit more, but in the long term it would be great to win a league or a cup.”

The team is holding trials on three Tuesdays next month, starting on July 6. Contact the manager on 07503 924139 or terryhousefitnut@aol.com for more details.

