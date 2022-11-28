Mildenhall Town's new signing Alfie Connor made a big impression on his debut at the weekend.

Having joined Phil Weavers' side from neighbouring Soham Town Rangers earlier in the week, the midfielder marked his first appearance with the opening goal in Saturday's 2-1 home win over Long Melford.

It was a result that saw Mildenhall leapfrog their visitors and move up to seventh in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division.

Alfie Connor, pictured in action for Soham Town Rangers earlier this month, scored on his Mildenhall Town debut. Picture: Mecha Morton

Speaking about the impact of his new addition, player-boss Weavers said: "We knew coming into the season we were one or two light and we’ve found ourselves short of numbers on quite a few occasions so far, but we wanted to make sure that who we brought in fit what we are trying to achieve and sometimes you just have to be patient and wait for the right ones to materialise.

"We’ve been looking for another one in midfield and Alfie is someone we’ve been aware of for a while. We tried our luck, managed to persuade him and he’s a real coup for us.

"He's 24 years old, has higher-level experience with a hunger to achieve – all things you look for and we are pleased as punch to get him.

"He made his debut on Saturday and he hit the ground running with a goal and man-of-the-match performance. His technique and quality on the ball was evident to see and he gives us a threat different to what we already have.

"Full credit to Grovesy (Lloyd Groves, manager) and Soham, they made the whole situation as simple as it should be. I know full well it wasn’t an easy decision for him as Soham are a club that is very close to his heart but at the end of the day the most important thing is that these young lads are enjoying their football and hopefully we can bring that to him."

Meanwhile, Connor's former club Soham suffered a 3-1 home defeat to high-flying Harleston Town.