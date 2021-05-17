Newmarket's Joe Neal is on the look out for a new club following confirmation of his release by Cambridge United.

The U's revealed the news this afternoon following their recent promotion up to EFL League One.

It ends a 13-year association with the club for the ex-Newmarket Academy pupil, who made his one and only senior appearance for the Cambridge during an EFL Trophy encounter against Peterborough United in November 2020.

Speaking to the Cambridge website, head coach Mark Bonner said: “Joe Neal has been with the club since the age of seven, and has had to contend with a challenging year for all young professionals.

"His commitment to the club and his development has been superb, and we will support him in the next stages of his career to try to help him find the most suitable club to continue the next part of his development."

The 20-year-old has previously had loan spells with Royston Town, Needham Market, St Neots Town and Biggleswade Town.

