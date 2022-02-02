Newmarket Cricket Club's preparations for the upcoming 2022 season have started with the addition of an all-rounder.

Mohammad Chowdhury, who spent last term playing in Division One of the Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Championship with neighbouring Haverhill, is the player that has agreed to join The Stampede.

Bangladesh-raised Chowdhury arrives at The Severals following stints turning out in the likes of the USA, the Caribbean and Nepal, where he has rubbed shoulders with some of the sport's biggest names, including Chris Gayle, Shakib Al Hasan and Kieron Pollard.

Mohammad Chowdhury has signed for Newmarket. Picture: Mark Westley

Speaking to Suffolk News upon signing for Haverhill last winter, Chowdhury said: "Whenever I sign for a club, I want to be the highest run scorer in the league. That is my natural remit with every competition I play in."

Newmarket will begin their Cambs & Hunts Whiting & Partners League Division One campaign on April 30 at home against Old Leysians.